During the 1970s and 1980s, IBM made a practice of including site-specific art at its corporate offices around the world. These projects enhanced the architecture of new and existing company offices, adorning them with the talent of some of the most renowned artists of the 20th century.

One of these artists was the Spanish painter, sculptor and ceramicist Joan Miró, whom IBM commissioned to design and execute a piece of public art for its Barcelona offices in 1976. Miró produced a tile mural whose abstract shapes — which evoked human- and bird-like forms using fields of rich color separated by curving black lines — reflected the visual style that made him famous. At the same time, it emphasized IBM’s commitment to elevating design, not just as a business strategy but also for its own sake.

In the years that followed, IBM used its financial and cultural resources to commission more works of public art. It unveiled two major pieces in 1982: Max Bill’s Unity of Sphere and Endless Spiral at IBM Zurich and Michael Heizer’s Levitated Mass at 590 Madison Avenue in New York City. Heizer’s sculpture, a massive chunk of granite suspended within a larger courtyard, also included a fountain and public seating, turning IBM’s city offices into a gathering place for employees and non-employees alike.

IBM’s office at 51 Astor Place, completed in 2013, features a 14-foot-tall, 3-ton sculpture of a balloon rabbit by the conceptual artist Jeff Koons. The building at 51 Astor is itself a work of art in architecture, with a black glass facade that reflects some of the 20th century buildings across the square.

These iconic structures are just some of the many innovations in architecture and design that IBM has produced since Watson Jr. made design a company-wide priority in the 1950s. From Barcelona to downtown Chicago, IBM has commissioned a series of architecturally diverse offices and works of public art that capture the company’s approach to design as both a form of expression and a growth strategy. By making architecture and site-specific art a major focus of its physical expansion, IBM established a pattern that other companies followed. The idea that an office building could also be a work of art epitomized IBM’s belief that good design is good business.