In 1956, Thomas J. Watson Jr. — who had taken over IBM from his father, coined the phrase “good design is good business” and created IBM’s first Design Program — hired noted graphic designer Paul Rand to create a logo that would herald a new era of IBM while also communicating continuity. Replacing the former Beton Bold typography with City Medium, the letters “IBM” took on a more solid, grounded and balanced appearance with a few unconventional elements — the square contours of the B, for instance, and asymmetrical serifs of the M.

The new logo brought IBM through a decade and a half of growth, which culminated in a new way of selling technology. Rather than exclusively bundling hardware, services and software, the company began selling the components individually, signifying the beginnings of the multibillion-dollar software and services industries.

By the 1970s, IBM had invented several important pieces of technology, including the floppy disk, the supermarket checkout station and an early form of the ATM. Watson again commissioned Rand. Aiming for a streamlined and dynamic redesign, Rand created IBM’s now instantly recognizable 8-bar logo in 1972 — the three letters of the company name rendered in eight (and sometimes 13) horizontal lines, which usually appear in black, gray, white or “IBM Blue,” which is at the core of the official color palette, identified as Pantone PMS 2718C. This logo is now considered to be among the company’s most valuable assets.

Although the design has fundamentally remained constant in recent decades, tweaks in color, imagery and context have been employed at various times to signal growth and change. Some renditions have been as successful as the original. In 1981, Rand designed the IBM rebus poster, which featured pictograms of an eye and a bee in place of the I and B. This playful approach served to humanize the tech giant and was so successful that it is still used today. Now, the rebus is an iconic part of IBM’s visual history and is in the permanent collection at the Museum of Modern Art in New York.

As IBM’s image has spread, its logo has become ingrained in popular culture and grown to symbolize the frontier of scientific discovery. The simple, iconic 8-bar logo has even made it to the moon, serving as a symbol of IBM’s far-reaching ambition to advance humanity through technology.