In June of 1911, a financier and businessman named Charles Ranlett Flint put the finishing touches on a fateful merger. The new business, which consolidated the Hollerith Tabulating Machine Company with two other market-leading purveyors of data-processing technologies, was called the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company; later, it would become IBM.

Flint had built a successful business bundling companies in industries such as rubber and wool, a talent that would eventually earn him the nickname “Father of Trusts.” With C-T-R, however, he set his sights on a more forward-thinking and ambitious merger in a decidedly abstract sector.

To make it work, he needed someone with vision, and the will and resolve to follow it. That someone was Thomas J. Watson, who believed deeply that the combination of information and technology could create a powerful industry unto itself. As IBM’s CEO for 42 years, Watson would shape the company into a global force in technology, management and culture.