Over the course of many decades, IBM has built one of the world’s most successful companies from a steadfast mission to quickly and accurately process information. Lately that quest often involves conducting trillions of calculations to, for example, enable instantaneous global transactions, improve weather forecasts or harness quantum behavior. But early in the 20th century, businesses were struggling with a more basic task — accurately measuring and expressing the passage of time to improve payroll processing. This was the primary business of one of IBM’s progenitors, the International Time Recording Company (ITR).

The Bundy Manufacturing Company, founded by inventor Willard Bundy, spun out its time recording business at the behest of George W. Fairchild, who is credited with creating ITR in 1900 and became its president. In 1907, the company relocated from Binghamton, New York, to Endicott, New York, which is considered by many to be IBM’s birthplace. In 1911, it merged with two other firms and became the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company, later renamed International Business Machines, or IBM.