Early one rainy morning in Dayton, Ohio, during a meeting of sales and advertising executives for the National Cash Register Company, Thomas J. Watson Sr. was frustrated with his colleagues; they were clearly having an off day. He strode forward in hopes of motivating the group to generate a few solid ideas for a campaign to boost sales. What came out of his mouth that morning in 1915 was nothing short of a scolding.

“The trouble with every one of us is that we don’t think enough. We don’t get paid for working with our feet — we get paid for working with our heads,” he intoned in a noteless lecture that continued for several minutes. “Knowledge is the result of thought, and thought is the keynote of success in this business or any business.”

In his pique, Watson hit upon something that would evolve into his singular philosophy of management, creativity and productivity. He would espouse it at NCR and then carry it with him for decades at the helm of IBM. The mantra would establish Watson himself as a pioneer in corporate culture and become a true north guide for the technology company over a century of business cycles, from industry titan to near collapse to reemergence. At the heart of his ad hoc sermon that day was a message as simple as it was profound. There on the blackboard, presented in Watson’s scrawl, were five capital letters:

T-H-I-N-K.