By the middle of the 20th century, humanity’s long-held interest in exploring beyond Earth’s atmosphere was quickly growing into an international obsession. In 1957, the Soviet Union succeeded in becoming the first nation to launch an artificial satellite into orbit, and the US followed the next year with Project Vanguard, developed by the Naval Research Laboratory. Shortly after, the US founded NASA, to double down on the country’s aerospace ambitions. By the end of that decade, the sprint to win the space race was entering its next, frantic phase: completing a mission with a crew aboard.

IBM’s large-scale computers, the 704 and 705, had proven integral both to the launch of Vanguard’s satellites and to keeping tabs on the Soviet satellite, Sputnik. So when it came to Project Mercury, NASA knew the team would require cutting-edge data processing machines with the ability to track the spacecraft and the humans aboard at all times throughout the flight.

IBM was uniquely qualified to assist with the project. Not only had the company previously supplied computers to NASA’s predecessor, the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics (NACA), but it possessed the technology capable of overcoming the complex challenges involved with sending a human into space for the first time.

When NASA tapped IBM for the job, the company was ready.