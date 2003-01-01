IBM had gotten the Social Security contract because it was the only company in a position to do the job. As author Kevin Maney put it in his 2003 Watson biography, The Maverick and His Machine, “Watson needed a miracle. He had been counting on a prompt end to the Depression — an end that was nowhere in sight.” The Social Security Act turned out to be just such a miracle, according to IBM historian James Cortada. Watson had “built up this supply of a new generation of equipment,” he said, “while everybody else was standing pat.”

The implementation of the SSA required an overhaul of accounting across industries. Some 3.5 million employers were faced with a raft of new reporting requirements and, within months, thousands of IBM clients were asking for help building payroll applications to conform to the legislation. By the end of 1939, IBM’s revenue had grown by 81% compared with that of 1935. Its US workforce mushroomed from roughly 6,000 to more than 10,000 in 1941.

“It was such a big deal from every perspective you can think of. It really transformed the company,” said the historian Cortada. “There are signature events in the life of the corporation where you can point to things being better as a result. The technical infrastructure behind the SSA was a huge event in IBM history. It took them from a small company to what it is.”