The English poet John Milton once said, “Luck is the residue of design.” The aphorism neatly encapsulates the experience of IBM during the Great Depression.

In reaction to massive economic turmoil, President Franklin D. Roosevelt developed the idea of a Social Security Administration (SSA), a safety net to help those lacking financial protection — senior citizens, people with disabilities, the unemployed, and widows and orphans. When he signed the legislation in August 1935, the document was scant on administrative details. The challenge of creating and managing more than 27 million individual accounts had yet to be addressed. It was a Herculean task. The system would need to collect a massive amount of salary data, calculate payments and transmit the information to the US Treasury Department, which would cut checks for qualified recipients. The largest bookkeeping job in history at the time also faced a daunting timeline. The law dictated that it be in place by January 1, 1937.

Not long before all this, in the early years of the Depression, IBM President Thomas J. Watson Sr. made a risky bet. Based on his firm belief that the SSA bill would eventually pass, he envisioned a tremendous business opportunity for any company that could meet the increased need for data management in an expanded government. He assumed that the SSA and other agencies would require many of the tabulators and calculators that IBM offered at the time. So, in spite of a severe downturn, he ordered IBM to produce machines in great quantities. The company stored inventory in every warehouse available, and even rented out barns in Endicott, New York.