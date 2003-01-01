In 1961, a veteran IBMer wrote Thomas J. Watson Jr. a letter to remind him of a promise made but never kept decades earlier during his CEO father’s tenure. The company had pledged to send its entire sales team to Europe as a reward for doubling annual revenue during the Great Depression.

Amid a faltering US economy, IBM had kept its people working, building machines despite flagging demand, investing in research and development, and launching new products even though it wasn’t clear when, or even if, customers would again be in a financial position to buy. Doubling revenue was no small feat, yet by 1941 the company had done it — seven years after that promise. But with the war raging on the Continent, traveling to Europe had become too risky. The trip, sadly, would have to wait.

Reading the letter, the younger Watson understood what had to be done. Certainly, war was justification enough for canceling the trip 20 years earlier, but it hadn’t cleared the company of its obligation to the early sales pioneers. This was, after all, a company that respected its people, a longstanding tenet of the company under both Watsons. The following summer, Watson Jr. sent 187 salespeople who had met their quotas two decades earlier, and their partners, to Europe on the company dime — the promise now fulfilled.

“I knew that I had to make good on the promise and was glad of the opportunity,” he wrote in 1963 in a short book that would become a crucial IBM text and an exemplar for business students examining corporate culture.

A Business and Its Beliefs codified a basic set of principles — a “way to be,” as Watson Jr. described it — that had guided the company for decades. These standards, all rooted in serving people and doing excellent work, would further enable IBM to transcend shifts in politics, economies, markets and products over time — and even rebound after near collapse. Through more than a century of radical business change, innovation and reinvention, the company remains committed in aspiration and deed to these core beliefs.