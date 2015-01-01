As a self-taught entrepreneur, Watson’s intrinsic drive to learn shaped his life and career. “Education is a subject that I am more interested in than anything else,” he once said, “because I learned very early in my business career that it was necessary for me to gain more knowledge than I possessed. I did not have to speculate long before concluding that to gain that knowledge it would be necessary for me to study.”

IBM followed with a series of training courses with more options for voluntary and continued education, including the Study Club in 1924, and the Owl Club a few years later. It began as a way to refresh employees on the applications of IBM machines but soon evolved into classes of general interest. Watson intended for the Owl Club to foster employee curiosity and social bonds. He believed that building a business required first building the aptitude of the workforce.

“In this day and age, education is the one master key we can depend on to open the door to future progress,” Watson said in 1930. “The future of the International Business Machines Corporation, and of every person connected with the company, depends not upon the amount of time we spend in study; but upon what we learn and upon our ability to transfer our knowledge to newcomers in the business so that they may keep step with the pace of IBM — a pace which is constantly increasing!”

Before long, Watson’s approach to education became rooted in all aspects of IBM operations and management. Henry W. Limper was appointed IBM’s first secretary of education in 1931. Two years later, the company opened its first full-time education center, known as the Endicott Schoolhouse. In 1935, Anne Van Vechten became IBM’s first secretary of education for women and the company founded THINK Magazine, a journal to bring stories on culture, politics, business and international affairs to IBMers and other interested readers across the nation.

By 1954, more than 26,000 men and women in management had passed through executive trainings in Endicott, and the IBM Department of Education was servicing more than 50,000 students per year. Watson Sr. died in 1956, but his focus on learning lived on among the company’s core values.