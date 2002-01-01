Throughout the company’s history, IBM’s contributions to public education have stemmed from both practical and aspirational goals. Thomas J. Watson Sr. viewed and promoted learning as the path to personal success. But IBM, being at the edge of scientific and technological innovation, could not ignore its dependence on a highly skilled workforce to remain competitive. For both reasons, the company has actively worked to fund and build primary and secondary school initiatives that impart skills students will need in the marketplace of tomorrow. This was true 30, or even 80, years ago, when soldiers returned home to the US from war to the promise of a dynamic and prosperous society. And it remains true today.

“Education is central to national prosperity in an increasingly competitive world,” IBM Chairman John Akers said in 1990, echoing a statement made by Watson Sr. decades prior, just after World War II. “Every year marks a greater demand for more well-trained minds in order to meet the challenge of a changing world,” Watson said. “This causes us to give consideration to greater financial backing for educational institutions.”

Over the years, IBM has also encouraged employees to donate their time and expertise to education-related causes. In 1961, Thomas Watson Jr. appealed to staff to get involved in local schools as advisers, public speakers and advocates, or board leaders, promising every reasonable accommodation to support them. The challenge, he said, was improving “our system of education so it can give our children an education adequate to the needs of tomorrow’s world.”