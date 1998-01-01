IBM CEO Thomas Watson Jr. planted the seeds in the 1950s for the first of the company’s signature efforts when he turned to the husband-and-wife design duo Charles and Ray Eames. At the time, public apprehension and uncertainty around computer science was a real problem. Watson called on the couple to use their signature style of education and entertainment to help demystify technology and to celebrate its life-changing potential. While best known as the creators of the iconic Eames chair, the couple had a history of tackling complex subjects in film and in classroom environments. For IBM they created, most notably, Mathematica, A World of Numbers ... and Beyond.

First staged at the California Museum of Science and Industry in Los Angeles, Mathematica was also a key component of IBM’s pavilion at the 1964-65 World’s Fair, and remained on permanent display until 1998 before touring major US art museums. Through a hands-on approach it unpacked concepts ranging from celestial mechanics and the Möbius strip to projective geometry. Of Mathematica’s purpose, Charles Eames stated, “We want to free people’s minds to see mathematics as the art of building relationships, the art of constructing abstract models and situations. If the whole of mathematics were a mile, what you learned in high school would only be the first inch. We will be happy if we can give a few clues to the excitement and beauty that make up the rest of the mile.”

Comprising more than 15 films and 30 exhibits, Mathematica appeared in whole and in parts around the world. Elements were replicated at the 1964 World’s Fair in New York. Visitors ascended into an egg-shaped theater showing a multimedia presentation that explained computing’s potential to help humankind. It also made its way into classrooms when thousands of schoolchildren learned about the scale of the universe by watching the 1968 documentary Powers of Ten.

Commenting on the installation when it appeared at the New York Hall of Science in Queens in 2004, New York Times critic at large Edward Rothstein wrote, “It still exudes confidence. It invites attention not by promising participatory sensation but by offering beauty and elegance. It spurs curiosity not by aiming for simplicity but by offering hints of complexity.”

Today, three iterations of Mathematica are on display at the Museum of Science in Boston, the Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan, and at the New York Hall of Science. Moreover, Mathematica paved the way for the types of experiential exhibits now commonly seen in world-class museums like San Francisco’s Exploratorium, Chicago’s Museum of Science and Industry, North Carolina’s Discovery Place and dozens more.