Occupying a little more than an acre, the IBM Pavilion was three years in the making. The installation entailed a covered-garden motif with exhibits distributed beneath a grove of 45 man-made, 32-foot-tall steel trees. It comprised six sections: the Information Machine, a 90-foot-tall main theater with multiple screens; smaller theaters where puppets explained how data-processing systems work; a computer applications area; the Probability Machine; the Scholar’s Walk, which displayed detailed explanations of computer operations; and a 4,500-square-foot administration building. The company organized its presentations to allow visitors to inspect, and in some cases sample, many of IBM’s tangible contributions to solving problems for industry and society.

The Ovoid Theater, a steel-and-concrete structure called the “egg” because of its shape, which was meant to evoke the IBM Selectric “golf ball” mechanism, sat atop the exhibition. Every 15 minutes, some 500 visitors would enter by stepping onto the “People Wall,” 12 tiers of seats that were hydraulically hoisted into the theater. In a 12-minute presentation projected onto 22 screens, a host in white tie and tails descended by wire from an opening in the ceiling and guided viewers through a presentation designed to demystify computational workings.

“The IBM show is a sensation,” New York Times critic Bosley Crowther wrote. Another Times writer, Walter Carlson, captured the scope of the experience for an imagined viewer: “He finds himself in the middle of an auto race, in a wind tunnel, out in the country, and even inside the mind of a woman planning a party guest list.”

The renowned architecture magazine Domus described the theater in a way that nearly anticipated 21st century communications paradigms. “The suspended Ovoid Theater may actually be an invention which goes far beyond the occasion of the Fair. Replicas in the different countries will make it possible to give people — at the same moment — the same up-to-date information, without obliging them to converge from far away distances at one point in the world.”