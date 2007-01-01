Language is the linchpin of human communication and connection — assuming all interested parties understand each other. Tools harnessing artificial intelligence have made great strides recently in bridging language divides, streamlining the exchange of ideas, goods and services around the globe.

Machine-aided translation has become an industry unto itself — and the results are all around us. It’s become possible to toggle between idioms on a website with a click, to speak English into a smartphone and hear a Finnish translation echo back within seconds, even to scan a street sign in a foreign land and see it magically appear on your screen in your native tongue.

A century ago, however, such innovations were the realm of science fiction, and language barriers posed a persistent and pressing problem. At the close of the First World War, IBM President Thomas J. Watson witnessed firsthand how negotiations between global political leaders would start out amicably only to get bogged down in misunderstandings. He instinctively felt that technology could help, and challenged a development team to find a solution. It set the company on a quest to pioneer machine-aided translation that continues to this day.