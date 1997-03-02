The Deep Blue team had an ambitious goal: to develop a computer so powerful that it could beat the world’s best human chess player. Deep Blue’s first major test occurred in February 1996, when it took on reigning champion Garry Kasparov in six games held in Philadelphia. Deep Blue won the first game, which marked the first victory by a computer against a reigning world champion under regular time controls. But Kasparov recovered and won the match 4–2.

The IBM team set to work on improving Deep Blue for a rematch. They improved the databases dealing with chess endgames, created a more powerful evaluation function for chess positions, hired additional chess grandmasters to advise the team, and developed methods to disguise the computer’s strategy. (The upgrades not only enhanced Deep Blue but also led to better training tools for chess players in the years to come. India would go on to produce a significant number of chess stars, mainly due to the wider availability of computerized training resources. Veselin Topalov, the challenger to the World Chess Champion title in 2010, used an IBM Blue Gene/P supercomputer during his preparation for the match.)

With the eyes of the world media upon them, Deep Blue again squared off against Kasparov in May 1997, this time at the Equitable Center in New York. The rematch was widely seen as a symbolic test of whether supercomputers were catching up to human intelligence. Kasparov won the first game. Deep Blue took the next. The following three games were played to a draw. But Deep Blue prevailed in the tension-filled Game 6, thereby achieving a resounding victory, 3.5–2.5, in the rematch and becoming the first computer system to defeat a reigning world champion under standard tournament time controls.

“I have to pay tribute,” Kasparov said grudgingly. “The computer is far stronger than anybody expected.”