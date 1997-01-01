In the category of computers, the answer is: “The name of the computer that beat the best human Jeopardy! player ever.” The correct question: “What is IBM Watson?”

In a televised Jeopardy! contest viewed by millions in February 2011, IBM’s Watson DeepQA computer made history by defeating the TV quiz show’s two foremost all-time champions, Brad Rutter and Ken Jennings.

Named after IBM’s first CEO, Thomas J. Watson Sr., Watson is a question-answering computer system developed by an IBM research team led by principal investigator David Ferrucci. It was the leading edge of a new generation of computers capable of understanding questions posed in natural language and answering them far more accurately than any standard search technology — without being connected to the internet.

Watson’s ability to uncover insights in unstructured data represented a big leap in a subset of artificial intelligence called natural language processing and an important step toward a world in which intelligent machines are able to understand and respond to everyday questions to improve decision-making. In the years since its Jeopardy! victory, Watson has had a far-reaching impact on industry and society, from analyzing satellite imagery to help improve conservation efforts, to empowering customer-service centers with better responses to questions and concerns.