The IBM 7030, introduced in 1960, represented multiple breakthroughs in computer technology. It was IBM’s first supercomputer, ranking as the fastest in the world for three years after its debut. Rather than relying on bulky and often unreliable vacuum tubes, it used transistors. And its advanced random access disk drives provided unrivaled data storage and retrieval speed. The 7030 stretched the limits of computer design to such an extent that it soon became known by the nickname IBM had given it during its development — Stretch.

Stretch was created to meet the rigorous computing requirements of government laboratories engaged in nuclear weapons research. Nuclear scientists often needed to conduct more than 100 billion arithmetical operations to evaluate a weapon’s design. Previously, the world’s fastest computers needed six months to solve one of these problems. Stretch could complete it in about a day. The first Stretch was delivered to Los Alamos National Laboratory in 1961, and a second customized version, the IBM 7950 Harvest, went to the National Security Agency in 1962 for use in cryptanalysis. Government laboratories in England and France later purchased Stretch systems to perform weapons research.

Stretch achieved its high speeds through the principle of simultaneous operation. The processing unit was organized like an assembly line. As each part completed a task, it passed the work to another machine element and then started a subsequent task. This enabled the main arithmetic unit to be almost continuously free for top-speed calculation. Stretch was also known for its so-called “look-ahead” feature, which enabled it to prepare for a future task even while calculating a present task. The notion of having a computer do many things simultaneously instead of one at a time would become a fundamental design principle of supercomputers in the decades to come.