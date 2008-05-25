Since the 1960s, leading technology companies have designed ever faster and more powerful supercomputers while chasing the next speed milestone. Until the 1980s, the processing capability of the fastest supercomputers was represented in megaflops, or millions of floating-point operations per second. Later that decade, benchmarks were expressed in gigaflops (billions of flops), and in 1997, the fastest supercomputer achieved teraflop speed (trillions of flops). To match what a 1 teraflop computer system can do in just 1 second, you’d have to perform one calculation every second for more than 31,000 years.

Then the supercomputing industry set its sights on breaking the petaflop barrier — 1 quadrillion, or a thousand trillion calculations per second. Achieving such speeds would demonstrate a nation’s strength in supercomputing and provide a great advantage to whatever scientific, technical and military organizations possessed such power.



In 2008, IBM’s Roadrunner supercomputer became the first to hit the mark. A hybrid system running 12,960 IBM PowerXCell 8i and 6,480 AMD Opteron dual-core processors, Roadrunner achieved a sustained speed of 1.026 quadrillion calculations per second, twice as fast as the next-fastest supercomputer, IBM’s BlueGene/L. To put that into perspective, it would take roughly 6 billion people 46 years of performing one calculation per second on handheld calculators to achieve what Roadrunner could do in a day.