In 1931 — three decades before the first electronic mail messages were sent among mainframe computer users, and six decades before internet-based email became widely available — a team of scientists at the Radio Industries Corporation built a prototype for sending typewritten messages via radio waves. Company president Walter Lemmon, engineer Clyde Fitch, and A. M. Nicolson connected two electric typewriters via shortwave radio, so that keystrokes entered on the sending machine were replicated on the receiving machine. They called their invention the Radiotype.

It was of particular interest to Thomas J. Watson Sr., a committed internationalist who believed that globalized communication and world trade would lay the groundwork for a more peaceful and stable system in the 20th century. After representatives of Radio Industries demonstrated the Radiotype to Watson in 1933, he saw so much potential in it that he bought all of the patents covering the device.

Watson believed that the Radiotype was the beginning of a new era in long-distance business. “We’ve got to get excited about that one,” he said. “I dare not start on what I see as possibilities for the future. My horizon for that machine goes so far out, I don’t dare to stop to think about it.”