The IBM Selectric was the most successful electric typewriter in history. With its distinctive type element — a spinning, bobbing mechanism often likened to a golf ball — it improved the productivity of typists and the appearance of their work. It offered multiple fonts and multiple alphabets while paving the way for IBM to enter the business of word processors and personal computers decades later. In 1978, IBM held 94% of the market for electric typewriters thanks to the Selectric, which for more than 25 years was the typewriter found on most office desks.

For good reason. Despite almost 90 years of modifications and improvements, the average typewriter circa 1960 still employed the same imperfect architecture introduced in 1873. A cylindrical platen, or carriage, moved back and forth, while a nest of type bars, one for each character, was activated by corresponding keys. It was a relatively effective system for getting words on paper, but the type bars would jam when keys were struck in quick succession, and the carriage would often force the paper out of alignment, causing whole rows to fall askew.

IBM invested decades of research to overcome these problems, culminating in the introduction of the Selectric in 1961. It replaced individual type bars with 88 characters positioned around the spherical type element, eliminating the jamming issue and the need for a carriage.