Announced in 1953, the IBM 650 Magnetic Drum Data Processing Machine was the world’s first mass-produced computer — and the first computer to generate a significant profit. Originally geared toward IBM’s scientific and engineering clientele, it is nevertheless also widely considered to be the first commercial business computer, and it helped established computer science as an academic discipline.

The 650’s invention was expedited, if not inspired, by innovative product planning and shifts in the marketplace.

In 1952, Thomas J. Watson Jr. made an important organizational change that altered IBM’s engineering culture for the next half century. After experiencing enormous growth over the previous 25 years, the company had come upon a crossroads. The rapid growth of computing had attracted significant competition, and the company’s structure was not operating at optimal efficiency. The sales force, for example, was being incentivized to sell traditional punched card equipment, while the engineering side was pushing toward digital offerings.

Watson Jr. asked veteran sales executive James W. Birkenstock to streamline IBM’s approach to innovation, creating a product planning department that was separate from another dedicated to market analysis. James Cortada, an author and historian, called it “a more disciplined process for controlling diverse intentions.”

Management then enlisted the expertise of engineer Frank E. Hamilton, whom Watson had hired in the late 1940s to create a smaller version of the 8-ton Mark I electromechanical punched card calculator. (He was responsible for the design, organization and build of the Harvard Mark I ASCC in 1944 and was then brought onto the IBM Selective Sequence Electronic Calculator, or SSEC, project in 1948.) Hamilton’s early forays were deemed too pricey, but competitive pressures prompted the company to channel more resources his way — expanding his staff from four to 50 — which led to the development of a full-blown electronic computer. On July 14, 1953, it announced development of the IBM 650 in its upstate Endicott, New York, laboratory.