When IBM introduced the System/390 line of servers in 1990, some industry experts predicted a brief lifespan for the mainframe. In the March 1991 issue of the trade magazine InfoWorld, editor Stewart Alsop prophesied, “I predict that the last mainframe will be unplugged on March 15, 1996.” Such prognostications about the death of so-called big iron proved to be premature.

The predictions were founded on what felt like a turning point in the marketplace. In 1984, sales of desktop computers exceeded mainframes for the first time. This seemed to suggest that giant servers would increasingly cede the market to smaller, decentralized computers. Then 1989 happened.

That’s when Tim Berners-Lee, a British scientist at CERN, invented the World Wide Web, which would quickly have far-reaching commercial applications for computing. Less than two years after System/390 was introduced, the first widely used internet service provider, America Online, issued its initial public offering, and the phrase “surfing the internet” became part of the lexicon.

The rapid rise of the internet made powerful and reliable mainframe computers more important than ever. Businesses quickly set up websites to offer a host of online products and services. They needed fast and reliable mainframes to handle the surge of traffic.