Introduced in 1992, the ThinkPad marked a turning point for both the image of IBM and the prospects of mobile computing. With a simple design evocative of a black cigar box, a signature cursor pointing device, a vivid display and unprecedented processing power, the ThinkPad won favor among a rapidly expanding market of business travelers and became the world’s most iconic notebook computer.

IBM had been producing portable devices since the 1970s, yet for nearly two decades the company failed to achieve much success in the marketplace, partly due to its focus on desktop machines. Meanwhile, in the mid-’80s, an internal task force projected that laptops would outsell desktops by 1996. So in 1992, as part of the drive by CEO John Akers to create a more nimble company, IBM established a business unit called the Personal Computer Company, with Robert J. Corrigan as its president. Each division received its own development, manufacturing and marketing teams to accelerate production and create more competitively priced offerings.

The ThinkPad line — its name inspired by the “THINK”-adorned paper notepads distributed to countless employees and customers for jotting down ideas — emerged from the mobile computing division and made its public debut with three models at the Comdex trade show in November of that year. The top-of-the-line 700C featured a stylish matte-black, rubberized-paint exterior, a large (for the time) 10.4-inch active-matrix, thin-film transistor (TFT) display, and a red rubber nub nestled amid the keys.

Known as the TrackPoint II, the nub allowed users to control the cursor without lifting their hands from the keyboard. IBM computer scientist Ted Selker conceived of the device, which responded to pressure rather than motion, to increase the efficiency of navigating and typing while taking up as little space as possible. It was a love it-or-hate-it feature. Some questioned its efficacy. For others, it fostered a unique human-to-machine connection. And there were more than enough of the latter to make it a success in the marketplace. As The Washington Post reported: “Ted Selker’s work building a better computer mouse gave new life to IBM’s moribund laptop computer business.”