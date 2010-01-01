John F. Akers was the chief executive and chairman of IBM during the late 1980s and early 1990s. The very model of a Big Blue executive throughout the heady days of the company’s domination of the mainframe computer market starting in 1960, he took the helm of IBM during the early days of the personal computer revolution.

In a 2010 interview, Akers described the IBM in which he came of professional age as a company whose homogeneity conveyed stability and earnestness. “We wore blue suits, white shirts with button-down collars, striped ties, fedoras and wingtip shoes,” he said. “The customers felt they could trust us.”

The Boston native, born in 1934, had aspired to become an engineer like his father, who had graduated from MIT. But his father dissuaded him from that path. So Akers opted to attend Yale University, where he earned an undergraduate business degree in 1956 and was an all-Ivy League hockey player. Upon graduation, he joined the US Navy, where he spent four years as a carrier jet pilot, ascending to the rank of lieutenant.