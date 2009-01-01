By the late 1960s, the grocery industry was at a crossroads. The suburban supermarket business was booming, with annual sales exceeding USD 100 billion. It was also labor-intensive, slow, and rife with errors. Many of the 1.5 million grocery employees were tasked with tediously applying price tags and keying in codes for thousands of products. Worse, retailers had little visibility into their inventories or what consumers were buying.

A combination of market demand and technological advances, including a decline in the cost of computing power, created a tipping point. By 1970, grocery industry executives agreed that they needed a scannable symbol for the benefit of retailers, manufacturers and consumers alike. They formed the Ad Hoc Committee on a Uniform Grocery Product Code and asked for proposals. Recognizing the supermarket as the way into a major new market, IBM heeded the call.

At the time, RCA owned the patent for the bull’s-eye design. But Laurer, who was asked to spearhead the project at IBM, knew the design couldn’t overcome a major flaw — it was prone to smearing when printed. Laurer refused his manager’s appeal to stick with the bull’s-eye. “My nature and my training would not allow me to support something I didn’t believe in,” he said. He presented a linear alternative in a presentation that his 15-year-old son helped prepare. IBM executives approved the design and gave Laurer license to proceed.

The format that Laurer and his team presented included 30 black and 29 blank vertical lines that wouldn’t smudge. It could be scanned omnidirectionally with a laser, and it packed in all the necessary information in a footprint small enough to fit on most products. Using line width and spacing, the symbol conveyed both store and product information in 95 bits of data using binary code. (A series of numbers appears below the lines for human input, as necessary.) Joe Woodland’s endorsement, combined with a prototype scanning system that the IBM team had designed for the company’s presentation, swayed the symbol selection committee and subsequently helped convince hesitant business owners. It had been a long journey for the inventor, who joined IBM two decades earlier precisely because he thought the company was capable of developing such a solution.

The Universal Product Code was officially born on April 1, 1973, reflecting Laurer’s original design with a few small tweaks. Soon after, the Uniform Product Code Council was established to organize standards and assign UPC numbers to packaged goods companies.