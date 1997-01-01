Having spent a decade enduring the brutal winters of Cambridge, Massachusetts, while earning her bachelor’s, master’s and PhD from Harvard University, Patricia Selinger had a clear goal upon graduation. She wanted some sunshine.

So, in 1975, having been aggressively recruited by IBM Research in San Jose, she decided to take the leap. The company’s West Coast lab had by then become a locus of database research. She had never even taken a database class and knew she would have a lot of catching up to do on a team charged with exploring new terrain in databases. But she told herself that the fringe benefits, at least, would be worth the effort. “I applied other places, but what I intended was to work in California,” she said.

As it turned out, Selinger’s studies in applied mathematics and computer science — as well as her fluency in computer compilers and operating systems — would provide a solid basis for her explorations. She made for an easy fit on the team, and together they would change the way databases operate.

During her time at IBM Research, Selinger would invent a novel method for optimizing database queries that factored in “cost,” or processing time. She and the team would advance a relational database prototype based on a new conceptual data model proposed by a San Jose colleague, computer scientist Edgar Codd. System R, as it was known, became the forerunner of all of IBM’s relational-database products and led to the invention of SQL (Structured Query Language), for decades the industry standard language for relational databases.