In 1931, Reynold B. Johnson was working from his basement in Ironwood, Michigan, when he made an auspicious breakthrough. Just a few years prior, the Scholastic Aptitude Test, or SAT, had debuted in US high schools as a means of qualifying students for university admissions. Outside of academia, similar tests — in multiple choice or true-or-false formats — were on the rise in professional settings. And so Johnson, a high school physics teacher, was working on a tool to help expedite the tedious scoring process.

His invention achieved that and more. An electrical machine, it used tiny circuits that responded to the electrical conductivity of the lead to detect pencil marks on answer sheets — a technique that would become known as “mark sense” technology. The machine then compared the answers with a key, which had been installed in the machine, to tabulate a score.

While Johnson’s efforts led to an impressive breakthrough, he had no means of producing the machine at scale. So when he caught wind of a similar, dormant test-scoring project at IBM, he submitted his designs to a consultant who was involved and rekindled the company’s interest. What started with some basement tinkering soon became the IBM 805 Test Scoring Machine, one of the company’s most foundational technologies at the time, making possible a new era of test taking and scoring, and launching Johnson into a celebrated career as a lifelong IBM researcher.