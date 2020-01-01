While the electromechanical machines of the 1940s were a far cry from what we would today consider to be a computer, their unfamiliarity and relative complexity required training for most scientists. So in 1947, IBM created the Watson Laboratory Three-Week Course on Computing. Before long, thousands of academics and high school science and math teachers had taken the course. IBM researchers designed and taught courses at Columbia, training grad students to apply computing to astronomy, engineering and physics. Meanwhile, computer science began to take root as a vocation. The Eastern Association for Computing Machinery was founded in 1947 during a meeting at Columbia of 60 computer enthusiasts, including Wallace Eckert, the first director of the IBM Columbia Laboratory.

IBM also worked with other universities at the front edge of computer science, including Harvard University, where it collaborated with Professor Howard Aiken to design and build the first running programmable computer, the Harvard Mark I. It was installed at the university in 1944. Aiken set up a Harvard computing lab and established a degree program in 1947. Maurice Wilkes, director of the Computer Laboratory at Cambridge University in Britain, also established a computer degree program with IBM’s assistance in 1953.

The first computer science departments in US colleges came along in the early 1960s, starting at Purdue University. Frederick P. Brooks Jr., an IBM executive with a love for teaching, was one of the pioneers. Brooks, who managed the development of the IBM System/360 mainframe and operating system, had been a volunteer teacher at Columbia and IBM’s Systems Research Institute, and in 1963 he accepted the job of setting up the computer science department at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

With so few university courses in computing in the early days, IBM established the Manhattan Systems Research Institute in 1960 to train its own employees. It was the first such program in the computer industry. The three-month curriculum included courses in computer engineering, software programming and designing systems to solve particular customer problems.