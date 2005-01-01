On the occasion of the 1926 Hundred Percent Club Convention and Executive School, Thomas J. Watson Sr. lauded his top salesmen for delivering the company’s best year on record. He considered this sales program to be the “most satisfactory” in IBM’s history. And yet, too many in the ranks had missed their quota, he said. To fix this he set a company-wide objective for 1927 to “Help Sales” — although, in truth, he had been pushing this agenda all along.

From his first days as president of the Computer-Tabulating-Recording Company in 1914, Watson Sr. trained a critical eye on sales to salvage the struggling conglomerate. “Sell aggressively. Sell results. And sell honestly,” he told a revamped salesforce as he set out to transform the company by improving the importance and luster of sales.

As chief evangelist for the profession, Watson Sr. would venerate the work, preaching exceptionalism in a trade known previously for its hucksters and shady selling tactics. It was, after all, a career dear to his heart, the one that launched him on a successful path in business. Early on, Watson Sr. sold sewing machines and musical instruments in a village near his hometown of Campbell, New York, then he joined the National Cash Register Company as a salesman in Buffalo.

Reflecting this affection, a January 1920 ode to salesmanship in the publication Business Machines told readers to “cultivate true salesmanship as a science” and “glorify it as a sculptor … glorifies his labor.” Above all, it said, “be a leader of men, be a top-notcher, a quota man whose effort is the standard of achievement.”