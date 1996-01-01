T. Vincent Learson, who went by Vin, was the first CEO of IBM without the last name of Watson. Officially he was an interim chief executive, holding the post from June 1971 until his mandatory retirement at age 60 in 1973 — but he was far more than a placeholder. He oversaw the company’s significant technological progress during the 1950s and 1960s and guided the company through one of its most radical transformations.

Learson is credited with being the institutional force behind the development of System/360. The radical, bet-the-company gamble led to the creation of one of the first commercial business computers and to a full-scale industrial overhaul that made IBM one of the world’s largest and most influential companies.

Fortune called System/360 “the most crucial and portentous — as well as perhaps the riskiest — business judgment of recent times.” Its success helped ensure IBM’s prosperity for the next 20 years.