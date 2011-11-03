Opel’s years at IBM coincided with the company’s rise from a modest-size maker of accounting devices to the leader of a rapidly expanding computer industry and a trendsetter for the Information Age. Concurrent with Opel’s rise to CEO in 1981, IBM released its groundbreaking IBM 5150 personal computer, which became known as the IBM PC. It was an instant hit.

A year later, the US Department of Justice dropped a 13-year-long antitrust lawsuit against IBM, freeing the company to compete aggressively in the emerging PC market. Revenue nearly doubled during Opel’s tenure as CEO, and Time featured him on its cover with the headline “The Colossus That Works.”

Opel was described as the rare self-effacing CEO and sensitive to other people’s points of view. He studied English at Westminster College in Missouri and read voraciously, including poetry. He was a bird-watcher and a fisherman. He rarely granted interviews or spoke about his private life and looked the part of the quintessential IBMer.

An IBM board member once described Opel as “plain vanilla, but good plain vanilla.” Yet he was intellectually aggressive. “He challenged people’s assumptions. He was always pushing the edge,” recalled Nicholas Donofrio, a longtime IBM executive who joined the company in 1964.