What is edge computing and how can it help my business?

How we compute has substantially shifted over the years. One innovative method enables real-time action, improves user experience and reduces costs by putting compute power closer to the source of data. It’s called edge computing, and we’re only at the beginning of what it can do.

Edge computing is a distributed computing paradigm that moves compute and AI to the edge, where data is generated and action is taken. This allows faster insights and actions, better data security and control and more continuous operation.

IBM has designed infrastructure that is optimized for edge computing, including servers purpose-built for AI workloads that are both on the edge and near the edge. Paired with storage solutions that provide industry-leading performance and essentially unlimited scalability, businesses will have an edge platform that will enable them to do the most with their data.