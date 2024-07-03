What is parallel computing?

The processors communicate using shared memory and their solutions are combined using an algorithm. Parallel computing is significantly faster than serial computing (also known as serial computation), its predecessor that uses a single processor to solve problems in sequence.

When computers were first invented in the late 1940s and 1950s, software was programmed to solve problems in sequence, which restricted processing speed. To solve problems faster, algorithms had to be built and implemented following a set of instructions on a central processing unit (CPU). Only after one instruction had been run might another one be solved.

Starting in the 1950s, parallel computing allowed computers to run code faster and more efficiently by breaking up compute problems into smaller, similar problems. These problems, which are known as parallel algorithms, were then distributed across multiple processors.

Today, parallel systems have evolved to the point where they are used in various computers, making everyday tasks like checking email or sending a text message hundreds of times faster than if they were performed using serial computing. In addition to powering personal devices like laptops and smartphones, parallel systems also power the most advanced supercomputers and cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT).

Serial computing versus parallel computing

Serial computing, also known as sequential computing, is a type of computing where instructions for solving compute problems are followed one at a time or sequentially. The fundamentals of serial computing require systems to use only one processor rather than distributing problems across multiple processors.

As computer science evolved, parallel computing was introduced because serial computing had slow speeds. Operating systems using parallel programming allow computers to run processes and perform calculations simultaneously, a technique known as parallel processing.

Parallel processing versus parallel computing

Parallel processing and parallel computing are very similar terms, but some differences are worth noting. Parallel processing, or parallelism, separates a runtime task into smaller parts to be performed independently and simultaneously using more than one processor. A computer network or computer with more than one processor is typically required to reassemble the data once the equations have been solved on multiple processors.

While parallel processing and parallel computing are sometimes used interchangeably, parallel processing refers to the number of cores and CPUs running alongside a computer, while parallel computing refers to what the software does to facilitate the process.