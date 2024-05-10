Underpinning most artificial intelligence (AI) deep learning is a subset of machine learning that uses multi-layered neural networks to simulate the complex decision-making power of the human brain. Beyond artificial intelligence (AI), deep learning drives many applications that improve automation, including everyday products and services like digital assistants, voice-enabled consumer electronics, credit card fraud detection and more. It is primarily used for tasks like speech recognition, image processing and complex decision-making, where it can “read” and process a large amount of data to perform complex computations efficiently.

Deep learning requires a tremendous amount of computing power. Typically, high-performance graphics processing units (GPUs) are ideal because they can handle a large volume of calculations in multiple cores with copious memory available. However, managing multiple GPUs on-premises can create a large demand on internal resources and be incredibly costly to scale. Alternatively, field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs) offer a versatile solution that, while also potentially costly, provide both adequate performance as well as reprogrammable flexibility for emerging applications.