Dedicated, security-rich IBM Cloud® Bare Metal Servers position you to deploy and scale enterprise web hosting solutions tailored to your exact specifications, with over 11 million configurations. All inbound and outbound traffic on the IBM Cloud private network is unlimited and offered between any IBM Cloud data center worldwide — at no charge.
Customize your web hosting servers by choosing from more than 11 million configurations and single, dual or quad Intel processors.
Stream large files and videos with a global, premium network designed for low latency, high bandwidth and high redundancy.
Get support for on-demand provisioning in 30 minutes or less with hourly IBM Cloud bare metal servers.
The specifications for this solution include Intel Xeon E3-1270 v6, 4 Cores at 3.80 GHz, 16 GB RAM, 1 x 1 TB HDD, CentOS, and 20 TB bandwidth*.
The specifications for this solution include Intel Xeon 4110, 16 Cores at 2.10 GHz, 32 GB RAM, 1 x 1 TB HDD, CentOS, and 20 TB bandwidth*.
The specifications for this solution include Intel Xeon 6140, 36 Cores at 2.30 GHz, 384 GB RAM, 960 GB SSD x 4, CentOS, and 20 TB bandwidth*.
Read about the agility, performance and scalability Techwave offered their customers when they migrated their infrastructures to IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers.
*20 TB bandwidth included in US, Canada and EU data centers; 5 TB bandwidth included in all other data centers. New prices and offers may not be combined with any other current or future discounts.