Powerful, scalable web hosting servers feature unlimited, no-cost backhaul traffic across a private global network
Cloud web hosting with IBM Cloud®

Dedicated, security-rich IBM Cloud® Bare Metal Servers position you to deploy and scale enterprise web hosting solutions tailored to your exact specifications, with over 11 million configurations. All inbound and outbound traffic on the IBM Cloud private network is unlimited and offered between any IBM Cloud data center worldwide — at no charge.
Cost-effective
  • No-cost, unlimited back-end bandwidth
  • No-cost, unlimited inbound data transfer
  • No-cost, 24x7 support
 Flexible
  • Global deployment
  • On-demand provisioning
  • Extensive customization
  • Flexible bandwidth packages
Clustered solutions

Customize your web hosting servers by choosing from more than 11 million configurations and single, dual or quad Intel processors.

 Reliable streaming

Stream large files and videos with a global, premium network designed for low latency, high bandwidth and high redundancy.

 Uncomplicated scaling

Get support for on-demand provisioning in 30 minutes or less with hourly IBM Cloud bare metal servers.
Recommended server configurations, choose the best server for you Web hosting starter

The specifications for this solution include Intel Xeon E3-1270 v6, 4 Cores at 3.80 GHz, 16 GB RAM, 1 x 1 TB HDD, CentOS, and 20 TB bandwidth*.

Web hosting growth

The specifications for this solution include Intel Xeon 4110, 16 Cores at 2.10 GHz, 32 GB RAM, 1 x 1 TB HDD, CentOS, and 20 TB bandwidth*.

Web hosting starter

The specifications for this solution include Intel Xeon 6140, 36 Cores at 2.30 GHz, 384 GB RAM, 960 GB SSD x 4, CentOS, and 20 TB bandwidth*.

See how clients are using IBM Cloud for web hosting Techwave

Read about the agility, performance and scalability Techwave offered their customers when they migrated their infrastructures to IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers.
Get started with bare metal

Explore security, storage and software options. Check out our tutorials, documentation and more.

 Bare metal versus virtual servers

Learn the key criteria to consider when selecting a cloud server environment. Both options present distinct advantages.
Start today

Create an IBM Cloud account and get USD 200 toward your web hosting server.

Footnote

*20 TB bandwidth included in US, Canada and EU data centers; 5 TB bandwidth included in all other data centers. New prices and offers may not be combined with any other current or future discounts.