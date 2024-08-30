MLOps and the evolution of data science

The advancement of computing power over recent decades has led to an explosion of digital data, from traffic cameras monitoring commuter habits to smart refrigerators revealing how and when the average family eats. Both computer scientists and business leaders have taken note of the potential of the data. The information can deepen our understanding of how our world works—and help create better and “smarter” products.
Machine learning (ML), a subset of artificial intelligence (AI), is an important piece of data-driven innovation. Machine learning engineers take massive datasets and use statistical methods to create algorithms that are trained to find patterns and uncover key insights in data mining projects. These insights can help drive decisions in business, and advance the design and testing of applications.
Today, 35% of companies report using AI in their business, which includes ML, and an additional 42% reported they are exploring AI, according to the IBM Global AI Adoption Index 2022. Because ML is becoming more integrated into daily business operations, data science teams are looking for faster, more efficient ways to manage ML initiatives, increase model accuracy and gain deeper insights.
MLOps is the next evolution of data analysis and deep learning. It advances the scalability of ML in real-world applications by using algorithms to improve model performance and reproducibility. Simply put, MLOps uses machine learning to make machine learning more efficient.
MLOps, which stands for machine learning operations, uses automation, continuous integration and continuous delivery/deployment (CI/CD), and machine learning models to streamline the deployment, monitoring and maintenance of the overall machine learning system.
Because the machine learning lifecycle has many complex components that reach across multiple teams, it requires close-knit collaboration to ensure that hand-offs occur efficiently, from data preparation and model training to model deployment and monitoring. MLOps fosters greater collaboration between data scientists, software engineers and IT staff. The goal is to create a scalable process that provides greater value through efficiency and accuracy.
MLOps was born out of the realization that ML lifecycle management was slow and difficult to scale for business application. The term was originally coined in 2015 in a published research paper called, “Hidden Technical Debts in the Machine Learning System,” which highlighted common problems that arose when using machine learning for business applications.
Because ML systems require significant resources and hands-on time from often disparate teams, problems arose from lack of collaboration and simple misunderstandings between data scientists and IT teams about how to build out the best process. The paper suggested creating a systematic “MLOps” process that incorporated CI/CD methodology commonly used in DevOps to essentially create an assembly line for each step.
MLOps aims to streamline the time and resources it takes to run data science models using automation, ML and iterative improvements on each model version.
To better understand the MLOps process and its advantages, it helps to first review how ML projects evolve through model development.
Each organization first begins the ML process by standardizing their ML system with a base set of practices, including:
Once defined, ML engineers can begin building the ML data pipeline:
Where MLOps sees the biggest benefit is in the iterative orchestration of tasks. While data scientists are reviewing new data sources, engineers are adjusting ML configurations. Making simultaneous adjustments in real-time vastly reduces the time spent on improvements.
Here are the steps commonly taken in the MLOps process:
The release of OpenAI’s ChatGPT sparked interests in AI capabilities across industries and disciplines. This technology, known as generative AI, has the capability to write software code, create images and produce a variety of data types, as well as further develop the MLOps process.
Generative AI is a type of deep-learning model that takes raw data, processes it and “learns” to generate probable outputs. In other words, the AI model uses a simplified representation of the training data to create a new work that’s similar, but not identical, to the original data. For example, by analyzing the language used by Shakespeare, a user can prompt a generative AI model to create a Shakespeare-like sonnet on a given topic to create an entirely new work.
Generative AI relies on foundation models to create a scalable process. As AI has evolved, data scientists have acknowledged that building AI models takes a lot of data, energy and time, from compiling, labeling and processing data sets the models use to “learn” to the energy is takes to process the data and iteratively train the models. Foundation models aim to solve this problem. A foundation model takes a massive quantity of data and using self-supervised learning and transfer learning can take that data to create models for a wide range of tasks.
This advancement in AI means that data sets aren’t task specific—the model can apply information it’s learned about one situation to another. Engineers are now using foundation models to create the training models for MLOps processes faster. They simply take the foundation model and fine-tune it using their own data, versus taking their data and building a model from scratch.
When companies create a more efficient, collaborative and standardized process for building ML models, it allows them to scale faster and use MLOps in new ways to gain deeper insights with business data. Other benefits include:
There are countless business use cases for deep learning and ML. Here are some instances where MLOps can drive further innovation.
IT—Using MLOps creates greater visibility into operations, with a central hub for deployment, monitoring, and production, particularly when building AI and machine learning models.
Data science—Data scientists can use MLOps not only for efficiency, but also for greater oversight of processes and better governance to facilitate regulatory compliance.
DevOps—Operations teams and data engineers can better manage ML processes by deploying models that are written in programming languages they’re familiar with, such as Python and R, onto modern runtime environments.
DevOps is the process of delivering software by combining and automating the work of software development and IT operations teams. MLOps, on the other hand, is specific to machine learning projects.
MLOps does, however, borrow from the DevOps principles of a rapid, continuous approach to writing and updating applications. The aim in both cases is to take the project to production more efficiently, whether that’s software or machine learning models. In both cases, the goal is faster fixes, faster releases and ultimately, a higher quality product that boosts customer satisfaction.
AIOps, or artificial intelligence for IT operations, uses AI capabilities, such as natural language processing and ML models, to automate and streamline operational workflows. It is a way to manage the ever-increasing volume of data produced within a production environment and help IT operations teams respond more quickly—even proactively—to slowdowns and outages.
Where MLOps is focused on building and training ML models for use in a number of applications, AIOps is focused on optimizing IT operations.
