What is continuous integration? 

When the code is submitted, CI tools verify each integration by creating an iteration of the build and running a battery of automated tests to detect and address integration errors more quickly.

CI was created as a response to the challenges of traditional software development, namely the processes associated with integration and deployment. In traditional development, each developer was responsible for manually integrating new code into new iterations of an app or service, making integration a slow, error-prone process, especially for large development teams.

Different pieces of code didn’t always work well together and developers integrated their changes on different timelines—and sometimes at the last minute—so feedback on integration issues was often delayed. Delays related to inconsistent integrations made it harder for teams to figure out which change introduced the bug, so debugging also became an arduous process.

Furthermore, software testing was infrequent, with large batch updates made all at once, so bugs could slip through the cracks and accumulate in the code base, leading to errors and glitches for end users. (And more difficult troubleshooting for developers.)

CI tools—which are foundational to modern DevOps practices, continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD) pipelines and microservices architectures—help streamline the build process by providing rapid feedback on integration performance.

With a CI system, new code is added to a central repository (typically, multiple times a day), where it remains for building and testing. If the system detects an error, it sends out notifications, corrects the code and confirms that the updated code is correct before fully merging it with the code base.

Consequently, the CI approach enables software development teams to catch and fix errors before they affect software performance, resulting in higher-quality software and more predictable delivery schedules.