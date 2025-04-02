What is functional testing?

In software development, there are numerous types of software testing. Each comes at the task from a slightly different approach. Functional testing most closely aligns with the concept of user experience, and it focuses on one critical question: Do software features work as expected and in accordance with specified requirements?

Software quality is often assessed from various angles as part of the software development life cycle. As far as functional testing is concerned, testers need to validate basic functionality and confirm that software functions capably support business requirements. The test execution involved lets DevOps crews compare actual test results with expected results.

Testing is an essential part of the development process, and functional testing lets QA teams perform a type of quality assurance before the fact, giving them a clear window into how workflows will likely operate when it’s time to launch them for real.