What is user experience (UX)?

User experience, often shortened to UX, refers to the overall experience a customer or user has when interacting with a product, system or service. UX takes all the user’s feelings about the product or service, including ease of use, accessibility, visual design, functions of the user interface, and the emotional impact of using the product to then make an assessment.

It is a multidisciplinary field involving many stakeholders, drawing on principles from design, psychology, engineering and business to create experiences that are both intuitive and enjoyable for the user through user research and understanding user needs. The user-centered design approach was first invented by Don Norman, who at the time worked for Apple as an Apple Fellow.1 He is known as the “father of user experience” and first coined the term and the definition of user experience in 1993. He later co-founded the Nielsen Norman Group, a UX research and consulting firm.

UX aims to meet the needs and expectations of users by ensuring that the product or service is easy to navigate, responsive and efficient. This involves understanding the user’s preferences and customer behaviors. This feedback can be collected through user interviews, surveys and usability testing of the business’ web design or app. The goal for UX professionals is to identify pain points that might hinder the user experience and address them with thoughtful design choices to produce better products. UX design is iterative, meaning it evolves over time through testing, feedback and continuous refinement.

There are several key stages to the process, including research, information architecture, wireframing, prototyping and user testing. Effective UX design does not just focus on aesthetics. It also considers the functional flow of interactions and emotional satisfaction of the user through important design principles. A well-designed user experience can significantly improve user satisfaction, retention and even business outcomes, by fostering trust and engagement.