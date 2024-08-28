The NPS methodology is straightforward. Organizations ask customers to rank how likely they would recommend a company’s product or service in an NPS survey. Respondents reply by using a scaled answer, often 1–10.

Different responses mean different things. Companies consider customers who scored 9’s and 10’s to be promoters, 7’s and 8’s are often treated as passives, and 6 or under are seen as detractors.

The Net Promoter Score calculation formula involves subtracting the number of low scores (6 or under) from the number of “promoters” (9’s and 10’s) and the net is converted into a percentage. This percentage can range from -100 (all 6’s or less) to +100 (all 9’s and 10’s). The best performers receive an average NPS score of 80 or better.

Good net promoter scores often demonstrate a customer base with enthusiasm for the company. Companies can use an NPS template or develop their own. Some companies choose to include some open-ended questions to dig deeper into which product features they customers like. Sample survey questions of this nature include asking why people chose their specific NPS score and what a company can do to improve it.