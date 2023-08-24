What is sentiment analysis?

In addition to the different approaches used to build sentiment analysis tools, there are also different types of sentiment analysis that organizations turn to depending on their needs. The three most popular types, emotion based, fine-grained and aspect-based sentiment analysis (ABSA) all rely on the underlying software’s capacity to gauge something called polarity, the overall feeling that is conveyed by a piece of text.

Generally speaking, a text’s polarity can be described as either positive, negative or neutral, but by categorizing the text even further, for example into subgroups such as “extremely positive” or “extremely negative,” some sentiment analysis models can identify more subtle and complex emotions. The polarity of a text is the most commonly used metric for gauging textual emotion and is expressed by the software as a numerical rating on a scale of one to 100. Zero represents a neutral sentiment and 100 represents the most extreme sentiment.

Here are the three most widely used types of sentiment analysis: