What is customer service?

Active listening: Half the battle of providing good customer service is often how quickly an organization can respond to requests. As customers increasingly vent their issues online through social media, chat rooms, or message boards, they expect nearly real-time responses. Organizations can use powerful tools to identify those issues and reach out quickly. The customer service representatives who respond do not necessarily need to solve the issue immediately; they need to acknowledge it has been received.

Proactive outreach: Most organizations consider customer service to be a major component of the overall customer experience function. One way CS can benefit from customer experience is by having the organization use email or other communication methods to reach out quickly after a new customer has purchased a product or service to assess the customer’s satisfaction.

Use the right tools: Companies should invest in robust customer relationship management (CRM) tools to track customer purchases, interactions with the customer support team and overall issues they have reported. CRM workflows help organizations better know who are their biggest customers and enable them to track overall purchases.

Learn from bad experiences: A customer who reports a new issue can give an organization valuable proactive feedback that can save the organization larger headaches later on. Smart organizations prioritize customer feedback directly after a product is launched as it might portend a potential defect or poor customer experience. It might need to recall those products or fix the issue early on, so future customers don’t have the same negative experience.

Invest in and train the call center: Organizations should invest in improving the customer service skills of their representatives, since they interact directly with customers. There are a whole host of subjects that these representatives must learn to stay current with changing customer behaviors. Examples include how to use social media channels to communicate with customers and how to use other technologies like generative AI. Representatives can also learn a lot through sensitivity, anti-bias and empathy training, so they are prepared to handle specific issues. They should also learn how to handle unruly customers who are angry about a particular incident or product.

Empower customer service workers: Organizations understandably want to centralize customer service responses to recurring issues. That way they can provide a consistent experience to every customer and avoid unnecessary friction in resolving customer issues. However, that can sometimes backfire if the response template doesn’t fit the specific customer issue or if there are extenuating circumstances. Organizations that excel at customer service know how to combine both standardization with employee decision empowerment. McKinsey provided an example of customer service representatives at DBS3 being empowered to solve any customer issue where the cost is less than USD 200.