Recent advancements in AI technology, such as generative AI, have enhanced marketing practices by generating personalized experiences in close to real time. These advancements are ushering in an era of omnichannel hyper-personalization—a customized and seamless customer experience across platforms that responds to customer behavior immediately.

As AI-powered personalization has become more nuanced and powerful, consumers have come to expect these tailored experiences. A recent report from the IBM Institute for Business Value found that three in five consumers would like to use AI applications as they shop. And according to the consultancy McKinsey, 71% of consumers expect companies to deliver personalized content. 67% of those customers say they are frustrated when their interactions with businesses aren’t tailored to their needs.1 Personalization has also been shown to drive expansion. The same report found that fast-growing organizations drive 40% more revenue from personalization than their more slowly moving counterparts.

In today’s landscape, AI personalization is used across industries to create relevant and contextually appropriate experiences at scale. Whether the user is a single online shopper, a procurement specialist in a business-to-business (B2B) organization, or an employee receiving personalized communications.

Some industry-specific applications for AI personalization include: