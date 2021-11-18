What is digital experience?

A customer’s journey can begin and end digitally, so creating a cohesive, contextual digital customer experience that addresses customer needs is more pressing than ever. And the results of an improved customer experience (CX) are tangible: As the consultancy McKinsey has found, satisfied customers tend to spend more and remain loyal to an organization longer. They’ve also reported correlation, across sectors, between satisfied customers and lower costs along with higher levels of employee productivity.1

With an ever-expanding number of digital touchpoints, digital experience management has become a complex task, but one that can help engage new users, differentiate organizations from the competition, and inspire customer loyalty. A good digital experience is generally intuitive, customer-centric, and reduces or eliminates downtime. With the increased functionality of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and chatbots, it’s also possible to reduce costs and create customized, scalable, and automated digital experiences in natural language.

No matter the particular channel, a superior digital interaction fosters good customer relationships and encourages retention. And, conversely, a poor digital experience or bad functionality can have a negative impact on an organization’s reputation and profitability. This is particularly true in a digital-first world where customers are likely to defect to a competitor or take business elsewhere should their experience with a digital touchpoint leave them unsatisfied.

Digital experiences shouldn’t exist in a vacuum, but rather as an intentional and holistic part of an organization’s overarching strategy. It is important to think of digital experience as a complimentary part of the overall customer experience and user experience (UX). Understanding digital experience allows organizations to be more proactive when it comes to creating streamlined processes that better engage prospective customers, satisfy current users, and enhance employee experiences. With a thoughtful and well-crafted digital experience strategy, organizations and service providers can facilitate a seamless experience that informs and delights users.