The objective of asset lifecycle management should be to maximize the performance of a new physical or digital asset by monitoring it for problems and performing preventive maintenance. Enterprise asset management systems, or EAMs, have fast become the preferred and most effective way of accomplishing this.

Enterprise asset management (EAM)

EAM is a method of asset lifecycle management that combines software, systems and services to lengthen asset lifespan and increase productivity. A computerized management system, or CMMS, is a typical component of EAM that monitors assets in real-time and helps recommend maintenance when necessary.



Top performing EAM systems not only monitor an asset’s performance but also maintain a historical record of its activity including critical information such as when it was purchased and how much its maintenance has cost an organization over time.

Computerized maintenance management system (CMMS)

A computerized maintenance management system, or CMMS, is a type of asset management software that maintains a database of an organization’s maintenance operations and helps extend the asset lifespan. Many industries rely on CMMS as a component of EAM as well as their overall maintenance ecosystem. These industries include manufacturing, oil and gas production, power generation, construction and transportation.

Asset tracking

Technological advances have made the tracking of assets and the measuring of asset performance and location in real-time a crucial part of asset lifecycle management. Types of asset tracking systems include radio frequency identifier tags (RFIDs), QR codes, wifi and global positioning satellite (GPS).

Radio frequency identifier tags (RFID): RFID tags are small tags affixed to assets that broadcast various information about them using radio-frequency signals and Bluetooth technology. They can transmit the temperature and humidity of an environment along with an assets precise indoor location and an abundance of other vital data.

Wifi enabled tracking: Wifi enabled tracking systems use a tag affixed to an asset that broadcasts information over a local wifi network. Like RFIDs, wifi enabled tracking is only effective as long as an asset is indoors and within range of a wifi network.

QR codes: QR codes are a significant upgrade on their predecessor, the universal bar code. Like the bar code they can provide an abundance of information on their asset quickly and easily, but unlike bar codes they are two-dimensional and can be read by something as common as a smartphone from any angle.

Global positioning satellites (GPS): Many businesses use global positioning satellites to monitor an assets location in transit. A tracker is placed on the asset that then communicates with the Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) network. By transmitting a signal to a satellite, trackers enable managers can see where an asset is, anywhere on the globe, in real-time.