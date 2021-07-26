EAM is important because it helps organizations track, assess, manage and optimize asset quality and reliability. Organizations of all kinds are asset intensive, which means they have hundreds, thousands or even millions of assets.

Assets come in many shapes and sizes—such as railroads, pipelines, manufacturing equipment, transportation fleets and windmills—and include virtually any piece of equipment needed to sustain production, services and operations. EAM best practices help maintenance teams gain greater control of complex environments to:

Centralize asset information

Resolve issues before they happen

Monitor assets smarter

Maximize asset utilization

Manage aging assets and infrastructure

Elevate maintenance management

Consolidate operational applications

Centralize asset information

A CMMS, as part of EAM, tells maintenance managers where an asset is, what it needs, who should work on it and when. It automates critical asset management workflows and makes them accessible and auditable.

Resolve issues before they happen

Asset management software supports preventive capabilities to maintain equipment for stable, continuous operations. It helps ensure warranty compliance and preempt issues that disrupt production.

Monitor assets smarter

AI-powered remote monitoring delivers actionable insight into current and expected states of assets. It aggregates data across departments and information silos, allowing for fewer, more accurate alerts and enhanced decision-making.

Maximize asset utilization

Historical and real-time data collected from IoT devices and analytical and diagnostic tools help extend the availability, reliability and usable life of physical assets.

Manage aging assets and infrastructure

Equipment lifecycles are extended through more informed maintenance strategies and by embedding risk management into business processes to improve return on investment.

Elevate maintenance management

IoT, AI and analytics enhance equipment maintenance practices. Asset tracking and traceability meet increasingly complex EHS requirements.

Consolidate operational applications

EAM helps establish a single technology system to manage virtually all asset types. Processes are unified and standardized for wide-ranging asset functions across an enterprise.