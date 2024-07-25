Follow these five steps to effectively incorporate AI into your next marketing campaign.

Step 1: Establish goals

The first step to integrating AI into a marketing campaign is to set out goals and expectations. Assess what worked and didn’t about past campaigns and outline the ways in which you hope AI can help improve your results in the future. Once stakeholders have aligned on expectations, it will be easier to choose an AI solution and set meaningful key performance metrics (KPIs) to evaluate its success.

Step 2: Acquire the right talent

Data scientists or engineers with a background in AI, machine learning and deep learning don’t typically sit on marketing teams, but their expertise is necessary for successful AI marketing initiatives. To address this issue, organizations have a choice—they can either make the investment to hire the data scientists and engineers they need, or they can go to a third-party vendor for help training and maintaining their AI marketing tool. Both approaches have their advantages and disadvantages, primarily around the level of investment an organization is willing to make.

Step 3: Adhere to data privacy laws

One of the biggest challenges facing AI marketing solutions is the use of customer data for training and implementation purposes without violating privacy laws. Throughout the training process, organizations must find ways to maintain their customers’ security and privacy or face heavy fines.

Step 4: Test the quality of data

The success of an AI marketing tool depends on the accuracy and relevancy of the data it’s trained on. AI tools that are trained on data that doesn’t accurately reflect customer intentions will fail to provide useful insights into customer behavior or make useful strategic recommendations. By prioritizing the quality of their data, enterprises can ensure that their AI solutions will help them better achieve the outcomes they seek for their marketing programs.

Step 5: Choose the solution that’s right for you

Organizations selecting an AI solution have many different platforms and capabilities to choose from. If they’ve followed the first four steps carefully—laying out their goals, hiring the right talent and ensuring the quality and accuracy of their data—the last step should be the most straightforward: Choosing the tool that’s right for them.