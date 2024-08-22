This capability allows marketers to automate, personalize and innovate on their marketing strategies in various ways. For example, they can create personalized content for individual consumers or surface recommendations to marketing departments based on vast troves of customer data.

Over the last decade, e-commerce companies and other organizations have deployed AI for various marketing applications, including A/B testing advertisements and automating marketing campaign staples such as email blasts. But with the emergent sophistication of generative AI tools such as ChatGPT, new technologies are poised to upend digital marketing. These advancements have produced significant innovations in AI marketing over a short period of time.

Recently, the automotive company Carvana created 1.3 million unique AI-generated videos1 tailored to individual customer journeys. Spotify experimented with automatic podcast translation, potentially reaching new markets and target audiences.2

For marketing departments, generative AI can automate repetitive tasks such as writing product descriptions or summarizing customer feedback, freeing up human workers for more critical and valuable tasks. As AI models capable of deep learning become more familiar with a brand’s voice, product offerings and customers, their outputs improve and overall performance increases.

Innovations such as these vastly increased interest in using generative AI for marketing in recent years. According to an IBM survey in partnership with Momentive.ai, 67% of CMOs reported they planned on implementing generative AI in the next 12 months. As many as 86% planned to do so within 24 months. Yet for many companies, current generative AI initiatives remain focused on using the technology for efficiency and cost reduction rather than innovation and growth.3