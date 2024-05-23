AI transformation is a dynamic process, and implementation looks different for every company. But before an organization trains and deploys an AI, it typically follows the following planning processes to ensure the effectiveness of its strategy:

Information gathering: During this stage, an organization performs research to gain an understanding of such tools as generative AI, machine leaning, computer vision, and other technologies. During this exploratory phase, stakeholders might list business problems AI can address and outline what benefits might be gained.

Assessing current resources and limitations: Before making a comprehensive plan, an organization typically audits its existing business, reviewing the capacity of its IT department and data practices.

Defining objectives: During this phase, the organization identifies which specific problems it hopes to solve, and how success will be measured during implementation.

Building a roadmap: In creating a roadmap, the organization chooses AI projects based on practical needs, determining what kind of support might be required — and which partners or vendors with AI-specific expertise should be involved.

Once these strategic planning phases have been completed, the designing, building, training, validating, and tuning of an AI model can begin. Some stages that facilitate a responsible and effective AI deployment include:

Collecting and managing data.

Organizing data.

Building, training and tuning AI models.

Automating workflows and adding AI to applications.