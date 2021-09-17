Business process management (BPM), as defined by Gartner (link resides outside ibm.com), employs methods to discover, model, analyze, measure, improve and optimize business strategy and processes.
While it is sometimes confused with task and project management, the business process management scope is broader than these adjacent topics. Task management focuses on individual tasks whereas BPM observes the whole end-to-end process. Project management refers to a one-time scope of work while BPM focuses specifically on processes that are repeatable.
Through continuous process reengineering, organizations can streamline their overall workflows, leading to increased efficiencies and cost-savings. This concept isn’t new; six sigma and lean principles are examples of BPM methodologies.
By incorporating advanced analytics, activity monitoring, and decision management capabilities, business process management suites are able to coordinate people, systems, and information and material to achieve business outcomes. As a result, they have been particularly helpful in accelerating digital transformation strategies.
There are three main types of business process management: integration-centric, human-centric, and document-centric
A successful BPM system starts by defining the stages involved in a workflow. This helps the team identify areas of improvement and metrics to track progress. By applying business process management, organizations can improve their operations, leading to better business outcomes. To achieve these results, you should fully understand the BPM lifecycle. Here are the five lifecycle steps:
A successful BPM project requires careful planning and open communication, but after improving a set of activities, teams quickly see the benefits of it.
BPM solutions increase organizational value through process improvement, yielding a number of benefits. Some of these include:
BPM software provides more structure around processes, removing some of the inefficiencies within a given workflow. Some examples where it has been applied successfully include:
BPM can help improve overall business operations by optimizing various business processes. Here are some BPM examples that outline the use cases and benefits of BPM methodology.
